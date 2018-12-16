Pete Davidson’s Brief Saturday Night Live Appearance

last night on late night

Pete Davidson briefly appeared on Saturday Night Live to introduce Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, and Sean Ono Lennon. Cyrus, Ronson, and Lennon were there to perform a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” Speculation abounded as to whether he would appear at all this week, since he posted a troubling message on Instagram before deleting his account. A NYPD officer did a wellness check earlier and spoke to Davidsonat 30 Rock earlier Saturday afternoon. Besides this moment, Pete only appeared in a pre-taped sketch about potential new Oscar hosts.

