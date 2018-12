Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The poet Ailey O’Toole

inscribed words on her skin

“Ramshackle girl spitting teeth in the sink”

an image taken

from another

her flesh becomes plagiarism

her story hung on a stranger’s bones

Jezebel reports:

O’Toole nominated for Pushcart Prize

but her next book, cancelled

the words hang unspoken

dead language on a stolen tongue

a hungry mouth, sharp teeth

(another word-picture

allegedly plagiarized)