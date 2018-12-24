Merry Christmas, Post Malone! While your family might have a strict Christmas Day-only policy for gift giving, Post brought you a little something to enjoy Christmas Eve Day. Early Monday morning, the rapper released his new single “Wow” and, even more importantly, posted a festive red-and-green holiday video complete with tattooed elves, sentient snow men and, of course, Post Malone crocs. Just remember to write your name on your red solo cup, or your grandma’s going to accidentally pick it up and then it’s going to be a whole thing.

