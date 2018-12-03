A Prince Movie, But Not a Biopic, Is in the Works

Prince. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Prince will be on the big screen again. Variety reports that Universal has reached an agreement with Prince’s estate for the rights to a chunk of his catalogue and plans to turn them into an original movie. Crucially, this will supposedly not be a biopic — because, hello, Purple Rain already exists, and also who on this earth could portray him? — but will instead be “something like Mamma Mia!” where Prince’s songs drive the plot of the musical à la ABBA. Troy Carter, entertainment adviser to Prince’s estate, will executive produce with Universal publishing exec Jody Gerson. Prince was recently the subject of a full Black-ish tribute episode, and a rare collection of songs recorded at his piano in 1983 were discovered from his vault and posthumously released for the first time in September. But anyway, back to Mamma Mia! This sounds like a job for Cher.