Were we ever so young? Photo: Channel Four

Queer As Folk is coming back to TV, in a new version based on the original British series in which the accents made the title’s pun actually work. Per Variety, Bravo is developing a new version of the series, which originally starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly as gay men living in Manchester and was later remade in the U.S. on Showtime with Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell playing characters living in Pittsburgh. Russell T. Davies, who created the original series, wrote on Doctor Who, and created A Very English Scandal, is attached to write, direct, and executive produce the new version. The new version of Queer As Folk will be about a new set of characters in a new setting, and is described as a “modern take” on the original British series that “centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.” Can you bring back now-post-twink Charlie Hunnam, though?