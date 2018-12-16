Ray Donovan Recap: Circling the Drain

Ray Donovan Who Once Was Dead Season 6 Episode 8 Editor’s Rating 4 stars * * * * * « Previous Next Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Man, that was depressing. New York City has not been good to the Donovans. A season that opened with Ray Donovan’s suicide attempt has somehow gotten even harder on its titular character. It’s hard to fault him for his drinking problem at this point. Or for the fact that the onslaught of recent drama and tragedy has basically broken him. The episode ends with Ray in a psychiatric hospital, and that may be the best thing that’s happened to him all season.

“Who Once Was Dead” is about ties to the past—Mickey wears the clothes of his dead brother; Bunchy longs to mend the broken bridges with his daughter; Terry’s love for his deceased sister-in-law will never die. And it’s about the past shared by Bridget Donovan and her father, one that has damaged her to such a degree that she’s willing to sever the family tie forever. And the worst thing about it is that Ray knows Bridget is probably safer without him in her life.

A dream-heavy episode opens with Ray in a white stairwell after getting knocked out at the end of last week. He has visions that include his father telling him to “forgive himself.” He awakens to his assaulter telling him that “Sam Winslow needs this to stop.” It appears that Sam Winslow has found herself Ray Donovan 2.0.

Meanwhile, the other Donovan boys are still in Boston. Bunchy races after Aunt Sandy, literally crashing through her back windshield. There’s a great beat here for Pooch Hall, who captures Daryll’s fear and confusion as it probably appears to him at first like his drunk, on-the-edge brother just emerged from a church and decided to mug an old lady. Of course, it’s no ordinary old lady. The cursing, smoking Sandy still has the ransom money, hidden in her motel fridge. And Bunchy decides he’s going to take it back to Teresa & Maria, using cash to try to reunite his family.

There’s an interesting subplot while that is going down in which Terry goes back to the bar they were at earlier that night and picks up the bartender. While they’re having sex later that night, he says, “I love you, Abby.” Eek. We all know that Terry always adored Abby, but it’s nice to see that thread return, especially as it gives the great Eddie Marsan some nice acting beats, especially when he claims that Abby married the right Donovan. Maybe not. He wants his new lady love to come with him to the fight that night, but she declines. Maybe she would have stopped it earlier. More on that later.

The nice beat by Marsan is followed by a very solid little bit of silent acting by Jon Voight, who seems emboldened by wearing his brother’s clothes, which he finds in a box. No longer does he look like a retired ’70s porn star; he’s a Donovan again, dropping the wig and fake mustache.

Back to Ray, who comes to and gets ready to confront today’s bullshit. He calls Lena and tells her to get the money back from Mickey, but she refuses, and then he spots Anita Novak on TV, denying “Muggergate.” She even denies the very existence of a man like Ray Donovan in her world, which almost looks like it gives Ray a brief existential crisis. He doesn’t have time for that. Internal Affairs is back and needs some dirt on the Mayor—this will clearly be the path to reconciliation with Sam Winslow, but it’s not 100 percent clear exactly how that will go down.

As Bridget is getting fired from the Novak campaign, Ray goes to confront Sam. “It’s gonna get worse before it gets better,” he tells her, hinting that she’s getting thrown under the bus next. She’s not having it. And one has to wonder why Ray didn’t include Sam in his current plan earlier. She’s not the kind of person who blindly goes along with things and was recently assaulted in her own bed. It might have been smart to keep her in the loop.

It might have stopped what happens next, as Ray goes to Justine’s apartment and we see one of the most heartbreaking images in the history of the show: Justine hanging in her own shower. Meant to look like a suicide, the shot of Sam’s new fixer outside and the broken door make it obvious that it’s not, and Ray has to ask himself if he could have done something to keep Justine from getting murdered. It’s a question that will certainly also haunt Lena, who is ready to go after Sam herself. Ray stops Lena, but not before his one remaining friend drops some harsh truth about how Ray uses protecting his family as an excuse—maybe the best protection would be to leave them.

The day doesn’t get better for Ray because now he’s got to go beat up his brother! Bunchy doesn’t know that the money still has a tracker in it, and so is surprised that Ray finds him. They struggle over the money and Ray punches his baby bro a few times. Harsh. But, as we see in the “Scumbag Reunion” between Mickey and Daryll, reconciliation is always possible in this family.

Another family tie snaps this week when Bridget, after a few drinks, calls her dad. She comes to the bar and she interrogates him about how often he excuses his selfish behavior by claiming it’s out of love. He didn’t want Bridget to grow up, not to protect her, but because it made his life better. He didn’t let Abby die the way she wanted to. And she basically says goodbye but adds, “You’re my dad…forever” before hugging him. As they pull apart, Ray sees Justine. Why? Is it Ray’s subconscious telling him that if he doesn’t let Bridget go that she’ll end up like Justine?

Ray goes into a spiral. He sees Justine in Times Square; he sees blood on his hands. He freaks out on a cop who tries to help him. There’s a flashback to therapy but Bridget is in the therapist role, speaking of trauma and forgiveness. And then Ray wakes up where he was maybe headed all along—a psych hospital.

One more thing: The Terry Fight. The best Donovan has a terrifying bout that we all saw coming: one where he gets his ass kicked. He won’t stay down even as his Parkinsons tremors return. He’s bloody and looks manic. Stay down, Terry. He gets up again, and charges the man beating him to near-death, and that’s the last we see of him. Listen up, Ray Donovan writers: this show needs the empathetic, compassionate heart of Terry Donovan. Don’t you dare hurt him.

Deleted Scenes

• This has always been a dark show, but damn was this episode gloomy. I didn’t even mention Bridget moving away or Bunchy staring longingly at an empty crib. Something good needs to happen to a Donovan. Soon.

• The arrival of a new “fixer” in Sam Winslow’s life is an interesting twist that got me thinking about an arc for next season. Hire a big name to play the NY version of Ray Donovan. Give us a real nemesis—Sarandon has been one at times but isn’t a true “big bad.” Imagine a Boston Ray vs. New York Ray season-long showdown. That would be fun.

• This was a trippy episode that relied a lot on visuals, so credit to director Tarik Saleh, who made a strong drama called The Nile Hilton Incident and directed an episode of Westworld this season. Hope he returns. Maybe in happier times.