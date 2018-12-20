The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Are Fighting About Brett Kavanaugh

Photo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The paint is still drying on the battle lines that were drawn in season eight, but today People premiered a trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine that could mean war. Seriously. There are printed texts, there is a fire, and also Denise Richards is here now. You heard that right: Someone figured out how to make a printer work so they could have hard copies of texts. Finally, in case you were worried that the bad blood between Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t enough to sustain an entire season, rest assured that the Housewives are now also getting political, with a heated debate about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh between official she-doesn’t-even-go-here/non-housewife Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna. While Rinna points out that “he’s gonna be a judge on our court for the rest of his fucking life,” an angry Grammer seemingly comes to the Supreme Court justice’s defense by saying she “knows what it feels like to be wrongfully accused.” Which is not so much a point as just a sentence you can say.