Photo: CNN

As is their tradition, CNN’s New Year’s Eve crew gets more loose than you’d expect, considering they have to host for literally hours in the driving rain. And while it’s no Don Lemon getting drunk enough to pierce his ear on live television* last year, Anderson Cooper’s audible horror after taking hourly tequila shots with Andy Cohen is just what you need to close out the year/not feel bad about howling and grimacing through your own round of shots. Happy 2019, Anderson Cooper!

*There is still plenty of time for Don Lemon to top this moment, and if his CNN footage from New Orleans is any suggestion, he will get us there.