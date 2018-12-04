Watch Riley Keough Meet Riverdale’s Archie and Jughead

Last spring, Riley Keough tweeted that she wanted to be on Riverdale. In September, Vulture broke the news that she had been cast in a guest role on the teen drama, and now we can present you with an exclusive first look at Keough as Laurie Lake. In a clip from Wednesday’s episode, “The Man in Black,” Archie and Jughead wander onto Lake’s property and are greeted by a surly, shotgun-wielding kid. Then Keough enters the frame with that icy, detached glare that basically no one else can sell as effectively. Jughead tries to scam the ladies, claiming their names are “Cal” and “Biff.” Laurie isn’t buying it, since she’s far too savvy to think Cal and Biff are believable fake names in any way, but what’ll she do next? Tell the aggro child to fire off a round, or welcome these weary travelers inside? Find out in the clip above.