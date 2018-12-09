Photo: Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Image by Alfonso Cuarón
More and more evidence that Roma really could pull this thing off. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced their award winners for 2018, naming the Alfonso Cuarón drama Best Picture and Debra Granik Best Director for her work on Leave No Trace.
In addition to coming in as runner-up for Best Picture, Lee Chang-Dong’s Burning tied with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters for Best Foreign Language Film. The South Korean mystery also gave Steve Yeun his Best Supporting Actor award. Meanwhile, Regina King took home Best Supporting Actress for her turn in If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Favourite’s Olivia Colman and First Reformed’s Ethan Hawke took home Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. You can see the full list of Sunday’s winners below. Tough break, fans of Paddington 2 or Hereditary, but you know what they say: it’s an honor just to be in Paddington 2 or Hereditary.
Best Picture
ROMA
Runner up: Burning
Best Director
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Runner up: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner up: Toni Collette, Hereditary
Best Actor
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Runner up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
Best Supporting Actor
Steven Yeun, Burning
Runner up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Best Foreign Language Film
Burning and Shoplifters (Tie)
Best Animation
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Runner up: Incredibles 2
Best Screenplay
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner up: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film
Shirkers
Runner up: Minding the Gap
Best Editing
Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Runner up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Runner up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite
Best Music/Score
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Runner up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
Lifetime Achievement Award
Hayao Miyazaki
The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award
Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, and Guy Maddin, The Green Fog