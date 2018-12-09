Photo: Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Image by Alfonso Cuarón

More and more evidence that Roma really could pull this thing off. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced their award winners for 2018, naming the Alfonso Cuarón drama Best Picture and Debra Granik Best Director for her work on Leave No Trace.

In addition to coming in as runner-up for Best Picture, Lee Chang-Dong’s Burning tied with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters for Best Foreign Language Film. The South Korean mystery also gave Steve Yeun his Best Supporting Actor award. Meanwhile, Regina King took home Best Supporting Actress for her turn in If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Favourite’s Olivia Colman and First Reformed’s Ethan Hawke took home Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. You can see the full list of Sunday’s winners below. Tough break, fans of Paddington 2 or Hereditary, but you know what they say: it’s an honor just to be in Paddington 2 or Hereditary.

Best Picture

ROMA

Runner up: Burning

Best Director

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Runner up: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runner up: Toni Collette, Hereditary

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runner up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows

Best Supporting Actor

Steven Yeun, Burning

Runner up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Best Foreign Language Film

Burning and Shoplifters (Tie)

Best Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Runner up: Incredibles 2

Best Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Runner up: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film

Shirkers

Runner up: Minding the Gap

Best Editing

Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Runner up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Black Panther

Runner up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Music/Score

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runner up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hayao Miyazaki

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award

Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, and Guy Maddin, The Green Fog