Killer Mike Coming to Topple the Status Quo With Netflix Show

Snowflakes, watch out! Killer Mike has been sent here to destroy you. The Run the Jewels rapper is getting his very own Netflix show to piss off the masses with his unpopular opinions. Trigger Warning is a six-episode “subversive comedy documentary” style series in which the noted Bernie bro will “explore the human condition” by “challenging societal expectations and conformity.” In other words, “this show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.” Mike, said anarchist, is here to ask the tough questions, like would you buy soda from the Crips? I’m more of a red Gatorade enthusiast myself, so maybe not. But decide for yourself on January 18, when Mike’s show hits Netflix.

