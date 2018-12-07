The Rules Go Out the Window in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Trailer

Winter is coming, and so is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season four. Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Trinity Taylor, Naomi Smalls, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Gia Gunn, and Manila Luzon are all back to compete for a coveted spot in the All Stars Hall of Fame, and Ru is letting them know that the rules are different this time around. But before next week’s season premiere on December 14, you can catch the hour-long Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular tonight, featuring favorites like Eureka O’Hara, Kim Chi, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, Trixie Mattel, and even the All Star competing Masters and Royale.