RuPaul’s Drag Race Is Sashaying Across the Pond to the U.K.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming for the U.K. queens (in this way, and maybe only this way, it’s like Katharine McPhee in the West End transfer of Waitress). The British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, dubbed RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. and sadly not The Great British RuPaul Drag Racing Show, will air on BBC Three starting in 2019. Ru will host the British iteration of the series, which will surely come along with many Brexit puns. “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens,” RuPaul said in a statement. “And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.” Drag Race has already spun off versions in Thailand and Chile, though those don’t directly involve RuPaul as a host. Eventually, they should all merge together for RuPaul’s Drag Universe, so we can crown the drag equivalent of Priyanka Chopra.