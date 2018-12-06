Ryan Reynolds Is Making a Scary Movie

Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds is adding another feature to his quickly growing list of production projects, but this is no stoner reboot of Home Alone. Twentieth Century Fox has won a bidding war for a horror film based on the novella The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine by Jasper DeWitt, according to Variety. And the studio has brought on Reynolds to produce it along with Vertigo Entertainment, who previously produced IT. The story was originally published on Reddit No Sleep, and it’s billed as a supernatural horror film about an “idealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient.” And no, Reynolds will not be playing the doctor. In fact, he is not slated to appear in the film at all. Maybe because he’s… too scared?