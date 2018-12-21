The 1994 action movie Speed is typically known for the whole “bus wired to explode the second it slows below 50 mph.” But in the eyes of star Sandra Bullock, the film should be known as The Crush That Couldn’t Slow Down. While visiting Ellen to promote her new Netflix horror movie Bird Box, Bullock looked back at how distractingly handsome her costar/insane crush Keanu Reeves. “It was hard!,” she reminisces. “It was hard for me to really be serious. He’d look at me and I’d be like *explodes into swooning giggles*.”

The pair, says Bullock, never dated, though they remain long-time friends. “There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” she suggests, while denying Ellen’s suggestion that he might have been intimidated by her, America’s Sweetheart Sandra Bullock. It’s probably for the best, though. Keanu was unknowingly secret vampire married to Winona Ryder at the time, so it would never have worked out anyway.