Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Will Play Lovers by the Sea in Ammonite

Saoirse Ronan (left) and Kate Winslet. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

This movie has almost as many blondes as that Roger Ailes film. According to Deadline, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan have signed on to star in the movie Ammonite, the next dramatic love story from God’s Own Country writer and director Francis Lee. In it, Winslet will play Mary Anning, a real-life British paleontologist from the 1800s, and Ronan will play a young, wealthy London woman sent to live by the sea while her health recuperates. (You know, that old fail-safe care regiment of just setting a woman next to the ocean.) Together in a coastal U.K. that is sure to include many beautiful, moody vistas, the two embark on an intense relationship that will change their lives. And considering the title is Ammonite, an extinct marine mollusk related to the nautilus, we hope there will also be cool fossils.