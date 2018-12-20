On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday night, ex–Lady Bird co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Lucas Hedges played a round of “When Co-Stars Align.” The WWHL game is a little like the newlywed game, except instead of answering obscure personality questions, they have to answer a question truthfully and get points if they agree. Both Lukey and Sir Shaw agreed that Beyoncé is a better performer than Lady Gaga, that they’d rather be friends with Prince Harry over Prince William, and that Saoirse is more likely to break during filming. The hardest question Andy asked: Which spooning position do you prefer? “Little spoon,” they answered in unison. I’m still working out exactly where that leaves me, but … sources are saying it’s not looking good!

