Sara Bareilles Will Return to Waitress Once Again in January

Sara Bareilles. Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

At this point, Sara Bareilles is less a pop star and more a regular Broadway performer. The production announced today that Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for Waitress, will return to the production as Jenna for the third time in January. Jessie Mueller originated the lead role in the musical, based on the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell. Bareilles previously went into the show in 2017 and again early this year across from Jason Mraz. This time, she’ll star across from Tony-winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), who will play Dr. Pomatter. They’ll lead the show from January 7 to February 3. Meanwhile, the production’s also planning to start a run on the West End which will star everyone’s favorite poster of Smash memes, Katharine McPhee.