Why Schitt’s Creek Decided to Film a Holiday Episode

Despite being one of the most sweater-filled shows on TV, Schitt’s Creek mostly takes place in the summer because, as creator and star Dan Levy explained at Vulture Festival Los Angeles, that’s when it’s easiest to film. (Also, a show set during the Canadian winter about a family who lost everything would be pretty depressing.) But before the fifth season premieres, the show will air a special holiday episode on December 19, which gives us a sense of what it’s like in the town of Schitt’s Creek around the holidays. After screening the episode, we sat down with the cast — including Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid — to talk through how the episode came to be, and what it was like to give a little flashback into the lives of the Rose family.

