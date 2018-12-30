roll clip!

Give the Oscars Zoloft After These Delightful Golden Globe Promos With Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh

While the future of the Academy Awards continues to unravel at an alarmingly stupid rate, in walks the Golden Globes with a margarita mix, pizza, and two people you definitely want to spend an evening gossiping about boys with. So begins the countdown to Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s co-hosting duties on January 6, who seem to be enjoying the hell out of each other in these promos — an iconic pairing that began a few months ago at another ceremony. $10 Samberg walks out in that Villanelle tutu, and another $10 if Oh has to convince Boyle she’s not stealing his BFF.

