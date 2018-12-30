While the future of the Academy Awards continues to unravel at an alarmingly stupid rate, in walks the Golden Globes with a margarita mix, pizza, and two people you definitely want to spend an evening gossiping about boys with. So begins the countdown to Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s co-hosting duties on January 6, who seem to be enjoying the hell out of each other in these promos — an iconic pairing that began a few months ago at another ceremony. $10 Samberg walks out in that Villanelle tutu, and another $10 if Oh has to convince Boyle she’s not stealing his BFF.

