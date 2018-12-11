Break Out Your Bustiers, a Selena TV Series Is Coming to Netflix

Selena. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Do the washing machine! Selena’s story lives again! Netflix has announced that an all-new scripted series about the Tejano icon is in the works, authorized and executive produced by her family and written by Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime). Selena Quintanilla-Pérez’s life story — tragically cut short when she was murdered by an associate in 1995 at the height of her fame — was famously last told in the 1997 biopic starring Jennifer Lopez who, coincidentally, stopped aging 20 years ago and can still feasibly reprise the role. Only three years ago, J.Lo performed another celebrated Selena tribute at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, lest you thought she doesn’t still have it. We’d also settle for Selena Gomez, who was named after the singer. Just please, anything but the hologram (also in the works from the family), we beg you!