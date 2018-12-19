Seth Meyers Wants to Help You Communicate With Cool Teens This Christmas

On Tuesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers the host performed an act of true holiday kindness. That’s right, he offered up a holiday edition of his ‘Seth Explains Teen Slang’, just in time for you to try and fit in with your cool cousins! Don’t be a little bummer boy and turn everyone into a Bruce Willis, be a good praytheist and make sure to call your Noel Chapo before your artificial tree gets here and the Shamash Pit really gets going. All of this will make sense once you’ve watched the video. Probably.

