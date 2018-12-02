Fresh from having his charges downgraded at his arraignment, Alec Baldwin returned to SNL. Trump is at the G20 Summit in Argentina, which means it’s time for another cameo-laden political cold open. Trump was feeling the heat from the Mueller investigation and couldn’t find solace anywhere he looked. His wife (Cecily Strong) is already fantasizing about her future hot bodyguard/boytoy, Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) is almost gleeful in his incompetence, Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) sang like a canary, and Putin (Beck Bennett) is seeing someone else: Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud (Fred Armisen). Putin called DJT his “side piece,” which really helped land the “Trump is gay for Putin” metaphor on World AIDS Day!