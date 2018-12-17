snl

How Does Cecily Strong Breathe During This ‘Jingle Bells’ SNL Sketch?

By

Saturday Night Live’s holiday episode featuring host Matt Damon came bearing plenty of gifts over the weekend, including a new installment of Heidi Gardner’s character Angel, a pitch-perfect Hannah Gadsby impression by Aidy Bryant, and a sketch all about Weezer. Another treat came in the form of the “Jingle Bells” sketch, in which Cecily Strong plays a Broadway-style singer named Diane Gellerman who, along with her gay ex-husband Sonny (Damon), delivers some top-notch Christmas entertainment. Of course, given that Diane is a downtown gal, she doesn’t sing “Jingle Bells” the old, boring, traditional way — no, she puts her own spin on it in a way that will make you wonder how Strong manages to find the time to breathe during the performance. Cecily’s Diane now joins the Sweeney Sisters in SNL’s women holiday-lounge-singer hall of fame.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
How Does Cecily Strong Breathe During This SNL Sketch?