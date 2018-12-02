last night on late night

SNL Let Claire Foy Give a Master Class on Reese Witherspoon’s Accent, Y’all

By

While we gotta give props to Cecily Strong’s deranged vendor who unravels at an alarming speed during her first HSN showcase — it does not stand for “Homosexual Shopping Network,” by the way — let’s also give a round of applause for Claire Foy’s accent work, which is a dead ringer for iconic southern broad Reese Witherspoon. Seriously, click the video and close your eyes, and you tell us who’s saying things like “you little stinker!”, “amazing!”, and “that’s fun, isn’t it!” Is it Foy, or an outtake from Sweet Home Alabama?

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
SNL: Claire Foy’s Reese Witherspoon Accent Is Incredible