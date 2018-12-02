SNL Let Claire Foy Give a Master Class on Reese Witherspoon’s Accent, Y’all

While we gotta give props to Cecily Strong’s deranged vendor who unravels at an alarming speed during her first HSN showcase — it does not stand for “Homosexual Shopping Network,” by the way — let’s also give a round of applause for Claire Foy’s accent work, which is a dead ringer for iconic southern broad Reese Witherspoon. Seriously, click the video and close your eyes, and you tell us who’s saying things like “you little stinker!”, “amazing!”, and “that’s fun, isn’t it!” Is it Foy, or an outtake from Sweet Home Alabama?

