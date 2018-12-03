The rich tradition of cutting Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett’s delightfully awkward ’90s TGIF-inspired SNL sketches continues. During the most recent episode with host Claire Foy, another Mooney-Bennett sketch was cut for time, which follows Foy as Bennett’s Aunt Pinky, who helps him build a downhill derby car for the big race against Mooney’s character. But can Bennett’s character win the race in a derby car built by a … girl? You’ll have to endure some over-the-top drama and way too many musical interludes and objects shattered over Bennett’s head to find out.

