SNL Gives Us the Gift of a President Trump-Less World

Happy holidays from the maestros at SNL, who, for a glorious eight minutes and 55 seconds, put something under the tree we actually wanted: The fleeting feeling that Donald Trump never became President. And what a glorious parallel universe we could’ve been living in if Hillary Clinton visited Wisconsin at least once! Mike Pence got to follow his dreams of becoming a DJ. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the HBIC cleaning up the romaine lettuce scandal. Brett Kavanaugh has more time to drink brewskis with his homies. And Eric Trump is … attending adult education classes? Everyone is happy, healthy, and not trying to be messy bitches who live for the drama. A treat!

