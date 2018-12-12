SNL Host Matt Damon Has Extremely High Secret Santa Standards

Saturday Night Live’s very own Brett Kavanaugh, Matt Damon, returns to host the show this weekend for the second time, and as this promo reveals, he takes the rich holiday tradition of Secret Santa quite seriously. So seriously, in fact, that cast members Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong, as well as musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, end up unintentionally ruining his “favorite day” on account of, you know, giving each other modest gifts like sandwiches and handmade scarves instead of springing for the superexpensive jewelry. Hopefully, Damon cheers up by the time his episode rolls around this Saturday.

