We really should have assumed that Angel, the girlfriend in every boxing movie, would show up in an episode hosted by Bostonian Matt Damon. Every boxing movie takes place in either Philly or Boston, so it makes perfect sense that we’d finally get to meet Angel’s man. Tommy Ray Donovan, the boxer in every boxing movie, loves fighting almost as much as he loves his kids: Mikey, Nicky, Peppers, Kino, and the baby. Once again Heidi Gardner knocks her performance out of the park and right over to her sisters, where she IS taking the kids if Tommy does that fight. She’s not living that life anymore.