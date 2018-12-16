“Round up the players and get them to do a rapid-fire round of impressions” can sometimes result in a mixed SNL vignette, but we’re pleased to confirm this clip is exempt from our pesky preconceived comedy notions. By a long shot. With Kevin Hart out as Oscars host and no heir apparent in sight, that means everyone within a 15 mile radius of Hollywood wants to apply, and you know what? We have some solid options to replace him! Matt Damon’s Matthew McConaughey, a.k.a. “his hero in ten years,” is sublime, as is Aidy Bryant’s unbothered Hannah Gadsby. We should probably also keep our eyes on Kate McKinnon’s shrill Michelle Wolf and Cecily Strong’s jumpy-as-hell Mrs. Maisel. Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?

