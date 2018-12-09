Michael Che Isn’t Pleased With the Kevin Hart Oscars Brouhaha

The glorious rise, the messy fall, and the think-piece aftermath of Kevin Hart losing his Oscars hosting gig because of old homophobic tweets dominated the “content” “cycle” last week, and just when we were ready to campaign for Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland as suitable replacements, in comes a voice ready to defend his pal: Michael Che. Taking some time out of this week’s Weekend Update segment, Che didn’t seem too enthused that Hart ultimately dropped the gig, noting the Oscars’ hypocrisy with its history of nominees. “Didn’t the Academy nominate Mel Gibson for an award just last year? Also, if Kevin Hart isn’t clean enough to host the Oscars then no black comic is,” he said. “The only black comic I know that’s cleaner than Kevin Hart is booked for the next 3-10 years.” We have a few ideas for who should step up on the big night, and none are Bill Cosby.

