SNL’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Are Horny for Each Other, Baby

Sure, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough might still be in that lovely honeymoon phase following their secret wedding last month, but these Morning Joe hosts really need to keep their boners in check while giving America the news every morning. Because frankly, this is some soft-core stuff, folks! And Willie Geist is very uncomfortable! Scarborough, keep the “tease, squeeze, and tease” nonsense for your Georgetown boudoir. Brzezinski, same goes with the “impure thoughts” talk. We’re glad they found a safe word with “partisan politics,” but this is MSNBC, not Skinamax.

