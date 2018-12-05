Jason Momoa Punches Beck Bennett in the Face in This SNL Promo

Aquaman star Jason Momoa heads to Studio 8H this weekend to make his SNL hosting debut, and according to the promo NBC released today, he’s also accepted a new temporary job as an NBC page (subbing in for writer Gary Richardson). No measure is too extreme when it comes to Momoa fulfilling his NBC page duties, including the measure that is delivering a swift punch directly into Beck Bennett’s face. It’s this kind of commitment and dedication that signifies a very promising SNL host if you ask us.

Momoa will be joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons this weekend, then Matt Damon will host on December 15 with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as musical guests.