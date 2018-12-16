A Stunning Upset at the 85th Annual Westminster Daddy Show

Imagine, if you will, a world where daddies are given the recognition they deserve. Saturday Night Live is brave enough to put forth that vision, where the best daddies are judged by their wallets, salt and pepper hair, and new veneers. The 85th Annual Westminster Daddy Show showed us how good daddies can be. Daddies come in all different breeds: Tweedy Daddy, Golf Daddy, Business Daddy, and Broadcast Daddy. I’ve typed “daddy” so much, the word has lost what little meaning it had. Who’s your favorite Daddy?