You Can Read the Whole Into the Spider-Verse Script Online

Photo: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel Entertainment

Sony has released the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse script for the world to download and peruse at their leisure. Written by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, the script is a peek behind what it really takes to create an animated spectacular. In animation, you have to specify e-ver-y-thing. What is sky? What does a nose even look like? The Into the Spider-Verse script lets you know all the details that make each Verse, as well as what IPs are getting referenced. For example, when Peter Parker does his dance from Spiderman 3, the only description in the script is “Cut to Spider-Man dancing on the street, exactly like in the movie Spider-Man 3.” Rothman announced the script’s release on his Twitter Saturday morning, the same time Spiderman cartoons used to air.