Behold the Steamie Awards, the First Annual Fast-Food Awards Show

The Steamie Awards. Photo: thatbilloakley/Instagram

In case you weren’t aware, television writer and producer Bill Oakley (The Simpsons, Mission Hill, Portlandia, Disenchantment) took on a new calling in life in 2018 with the start of his fast-food reviews on Instagram. They’ve been going strong since May and have covered everything from KFC to Alaska Airlines’ automatic pancake machine to Heinz Mayochup. To end his debut year as a fast-food reviewer, Oakley — the mastermind behind The Simpsons’ much-memed “steamed hams” — launched his own fast-food awards show titled the Steamie Awards, where he handed out ten awards to his favorite fast-food experiences of the year.

Check out the ten lucky Steamie winners of 2018 below, complete with a bunch of special guest presenters:

Frozen Pizza of the Year, presented by television writer and producer and Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady:

Non-Chain Burger of the Year, presented by comedian and actor Ben Schwartz:

Condiment of the Year, presented by cartoonist Chris Onstad:

Beverage of the Year, presented by Australian rapper Briggs:

Belated Discovery of the Year, presented by Futurama and Disenchantment writer Patric Verrone:

Fast-food Chain “Classic Burger” of the Year, presented by Belgian DJ and producer Dimitri Vegas:

Disappointment of the Year, presented by special guests Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger of Doughboys:

Bizarre Food Combination of the Year, presented by comic-book writer Matt Fraction:

New Fast-Food Item of the Year (Non-Burger), presented by upcoming Showtime late-show host Desus Nice:

And last but not least, the big one — New Burger of the Year, presented by Portugal. The Man drummer Jason Sechrist:

Congratulations to all of the winners of the first-ever Steamie Awards, and to the fast-food chains and non-chains who didn’t make the cut, there’s always next year.