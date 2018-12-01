Stephen Colbert Makes His Case for Donald Trump Being Unable to Tell Time

Move over, Trump-can’t-read conspiracy. Because after witnessing one of his speeches during this week’s G20 summit in Argentina — you know, the country all the good guys flee to — Stephen Colbert wants a piece of that sweet, sweet, Trumpian conspiracy action, given that our president believed his speech was taking place in the “afternoon” as opposed to the morning. “It was 9:24 a.m. How do they prepare him for these summits?” Colbert asked. “Do they just pop a bag on his head, spin him around, and send him out there? I don’t know what time it is, I don’t know where I am or who you are, so I’m just gonna go with, hello Wisconsin, lock her up!” Sure, the evidence might be a little flimsy, but in the grand scheme of things … who knows.

