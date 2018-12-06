Steve Buscemi Plays God on Simon Rich’s New TBS Show, Miracle Worker

Miracle Worker, the new TBS show created by Simon Rich, seems to have a low opinion of God. Like Michael Scott, God seems like someone who was promoted well beyond their ability. In the new trailer, Steve Buscemi’s befuddled deity has no idea what a typhoon is–presumably a natural phenomenon He created. The limited series stars Daniel Radcliffe as Craig, “a low level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers,” as we reported last year. Originally God was going to be portrayed by Owen Wilson, but it appears Buscemi has stepped into those winged shoes. Or does only Hermes get shoes with wings? Either way, Miracle Worker premieres February 12th.