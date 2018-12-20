Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Canada Goose

The Sundance Film Festival has expanded its lineup to 117 features, according to Variety. Sundance will be the site of two midnight world premieres: horror-thriller Wounds starring Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson, and horror-comedy Corporate Animals starring Ed Helms and Demi Moore. Both films have been added to Sundance’s midnight section, as befits a spooky premiere. Paddleton, starring Mark Duplass and Ray Romano, will also get its world premiere at the festival.

Sundance will also be re-running two films that got their start in Dances past: The Hours and Times from 1992 and The Blair Witch Project from 1999. To generate buzz, Sundance should include little freaky stick dolls in their infamous gift bags. Park City, UT is truly where horror and #spon meet.