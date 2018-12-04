Surviving R. Kelly Screening Evacuated After Threat

Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images

According to multiple posts on social media, a private screening of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly was evacuated on Tuesday night when a threat was called in to NeueHouse Madison Square, in New York City. Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, tweeted “a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down.”

Tonight was a private screening of the @lifetimetv documentary #survivingRkelly where his survivors, parents of survivors, and folks featured in the doc were gathered and a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down. #muteRkelly — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) December 5, 2018

The event was attended by prominent activists, including Burke, Jamilah Lemieux, and April Reign. Survivors were also in attendance, including some of the women who recently came forward with allegations against Kelly. Kitti Jones, Jerhonda Pace, Lisa Van Allen, Asante McGee and Lizzette Martinez, parents of survivors, and parents of women and girls who are still living with R. Kelly.

I’m at a screening for Surviving R Kelly. And a threat was called in. The police are here and we had to evacuate. #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/4Jtyja5DQN — April (@ReignOfApril) December 5, 2018

The documentary series, released by Lifetime, follows the various sexual assault allegations and criminal charges R.Kelly has faced over the years, and includes interviews with survivors and detailed the ways in which R. Kelly has allegedly been able to manipulate and control young women for years.

“As a precaution we evacuated. Tonight’s all about the safety of everyone, we’re not even thinking of what to do next yet,” a Lifetime representative told The Hollywood Reporter. According to Lifetime, the call was placed anonymously, but originated from Chicago.

Many of the women at the event on Tuesday evening were part of the movement to #MuteRKelly, which called for the music industry to hold R. Kelly accountable for the multiple crimes and abuses he was accused of. Despite the allegations, the cancellation of several major tour dates, and the removal of his music from Spotify playlists, R. Kelly is still touring and releasing new music.

According to people who attended the event, there were no injuries, though many on at the event pointed out that the emotional effects of the threat for survivors was particularly cruel.”There were survivors of R. Kelly in the room,” wrote April Reign.

To my knowledge, everyone is physically safe. The screening was abruptly ended & will be rescheduled, perhaps. There were survivors of R Kelly in the room, who I’m sure were emotionally affected more than the rest of us. #SurvivingRKelly #MuteRKelly — April (@ReignOfApril) December 5, 2018

Thank you to @joshuadubois, Brie Miranda Bryant, and the @lifetimetv team for handling a potentially dangerous situation with grace and expediency. Survivors will NOT be silenced. This story WILL be told. #SurvivingRKelly #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/5CNsF3g8gC — April (@ReignOfApril) December 5, 2018

Burke pointed out that “the worst of it isn’t the threat though.” According to her, the called in bomb threat “didn’t appear to be credible but the survivors who had to endure his harassment.”

This is @joshuadubois providing context for the threat that caused us to evacuate the #SurvivingRKelly screening. #MuteRKelly https://t.co/e89zeto37z — April (@ReignOfApril) December 5, 2018