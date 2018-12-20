SZA Demos Mysteriously Released on Spotify Under Name ‘Sister Solana’

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Unreleased SZA demos from 2015 were mysteriously uploaded to Spotify under the name “Sister Solana” in an album titled Comethru. Solana is SZA’s first name, but it doesn’t seem like she released the tracks herself. In her Instagram story, SZA wrote over a screenshot of the album “BIG [billed cap emoji, signifying lies/bullshit]!!. These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new! But…creative ? And Scary ? [nervous teeth-baring emoji, sweating emoji].” Two tracks on Comethru feature Kendrick Lamar, only whoever uploaded the songs nicknamed him “King Kenny.” Problem is, Spotify already has an artist named King Kenny, and he most definitely ain’t Kendrick.

It seems likely these tracks will be taken down soon, especially since they seem to have been taken from SZA without her consent. You can stream them on Spotify (for now) or you can wait patiently for new legitimate SZA tracks, which she assured us on Instagram are coming soon.