Taylor Swift New Year’s present to the world doesn’t not involve a lot of snakes. Swift announced today, which is also her birthday, that her Reputation tour movie will premiere on Netflix on 12:01 a.m. PT December 31, basically ensuring that everyone will be able to watch her sing “New Year’s Day” on, well, you get it. Swift’s 1989 tour movie streamed on Apple Music, but apparently she’s decided to switch things up and try out a new venue for Reputation, which just recently missed out on an Album of the Year Grammy nomination. (She also recently signed a new record deal.) Per EW, the Reputation film will include footage from the U.S. leg of her tour, with appearances from Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, and hopefully a glimpse of Joe Alwyn running between his commitments to be in all the movies.

