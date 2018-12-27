Teen Spirit Trailer: Elle Fanning Drags the Naive Pop-Star Trend Into 2019

If 2018 witnessed the heel turn of pop music in movies, will 2019 bring a heroic redemption arc? Elle Fanning stars in the new trailer for Teen Spirit, the story of a farm girl who enters a talent competition (called Teen Spirit) hoping to find a glitzy and glamorous way out of her dull life by singing Robyn songs. We see Fanning’s Violet go through a lot in this one trailer — she bucks hay, she does choreographed dancing, she giggles at a horse, and serves face while walking through an arena hallway — and along the way she encounters Rebecca Hall and the Croatian actor Zlatko Burić. Teen Spirit is the directorial debut of actor Max Minghella, and it features Fanning going all in on this pop-star thing and performing hits from Ellie Goulding, Tegan and Sara, Annie Lennox, Carly Rae Jepsen with Jack Antonoff, and more. Maybe she’ll be opening for Hailee Steinfeld by next year.