That Mr. Rogers Biopic Starring Tom Hanks Has a Title

Photo: Sony

Sony has finally announced the title of the film you’ll be crying the absolute most over in 2019, according to The Wrap. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will star Tom Hanks, one of America’s most beloved humans, as Fred Rogers, one of America’s other most beloved humans. The belovedness knows no bounds. The renaming is actually a return to the original title of Alexis Jolly’s screenplay that was sold back in 2013, though this latest script was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It tells the true story of jaded journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, who has his worldview changed when he realizes Rogers’s sincerity is genuine. And here come the waterworks.