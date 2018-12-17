Photo: Warner Bros.

And the Academy Award for Best Original Score goes to… that alien sound from Annihilation! Okay, we don’t know that for sure quite yet, but a featureless silver simulacrum of a girl can dream, can’t she? The Academy doesn’t announce its official Oscar nominees until Tuesday, January 22, but on Monday they started teasing their category shortlists. Yes, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Lee Chang-dong’s Burning are on the shortlist for Best Foreign Language Film. Yes, that Annihilation sound is up for Best Original Score (along with, you know, the film’s many other tracks). And yes, Kendrick Lamar, Dolly Parton, and Lady Gaga all have a tune in the running for Best Original Song. Interesting how Mary Poppins Returns has two songs in this narrowed down field while A Star Is Born only has the one. But you know what? It’s an honor just to be shortlisted. Check below for the contenders in nine categories the Academy has announced so far.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen