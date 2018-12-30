The Affair’s Dominic West Never Talked With Ruth Wilson About Her Pay Gap

Photo: Phil Caruso/Phil Caruso/SHOWTIME

Ruth Wilson’s unexpected departure from Showtime’s The Affair is still being shrouded in a whole lot of secrecy, mostly because Wilson herself admitted she’s “not allowed” to discuss anything about it. However, there’s one thing she spoke freely about in the weeks following her character’s death: She was being paid less than her fellow leading actor Dominic West, although she “never complained” to the network about it. (So, your guess is as good as ours as to why she actually left the show.) West is now expressing a bit of regret over never talking with Wilson about this pay gap throughout the four seasons they worked together, which, who knows, could have resulted in a Shameless situation if he did. “I never ask what the money is on a show,” West explained in an interview with U.K.’s Radio Times. “It was more a question of if I wanted to do it. So it woke me up to the issue. I never realized the disparity and the injustice.” The Affair is returning for a final, dystopian season with West next year.