Taron Egerton. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Not to be outdone by the all-your-British-faves cast of BBC’s forthcoming Watership Down, Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series has recruited an even bigger roster of U.K. talent that you also love. Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel will lead the show as the Gelfling heroes Rian, Brea, and Deet, and they’re joined by a massive supporting cast that includes Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander. But wait! Those are just the other Gelflings. The Skeksis and Mystics will be brought to life by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg. The wise old being Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball, and additional characters will be played by puppeteers from the production.

Age of Resistance will be set years before the events of the original Dark Crystal film by Jim Henson, and it will center on the rebellion incited after three Gelflings discover the terrible truth behind the power of the evil Skeksis. The Crystal of Truth at the core of the planet Thra is damaged thanks to the corrupting influence of the Skeksis, and the world will die off completely if the Gelflings don’t act to save it. Here’s hoping the puppetry and effects will be as grotesque and haunting as the 1982 film.