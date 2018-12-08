Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Variety is reporting that a number of critics’ favorite films of 2018 will not be eligible for Writers Guild Awards. The WGA only nominates films that conform to its Minimum Basic Agreement. The Minimum Basic Agreement covers what a Writers Guild member can and cannot do on a script, and how much they’ll be paid for services rendered. The Favourite, Sorry to Bother You, Hereditary, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Blindspotting are among the films that did not meet the agreement. Nominations for the WGA’s will be announced Monday, January 7, 2019. Eighth Grade, BlacKkKlansman, and A Star is Born are likely to be nominated.