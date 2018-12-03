The Favourite Sets British Independent Film Awards Record

Photo: Courtesy of the studio

Boy, imagine the rude punny headlines if everyone hated Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark royal dramedy. Luckily, editors the world over won’t have to sweat it, as The Favourite continues to pull in raves. As Deadline reports, the movie reportedly took home ten awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay and (but of course!) Best British Independent Film.

Olivia Colman, who stars as The Favourite’s moody, dissipated Queen Anne, won Best Actress, while co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress. Add those accolades to the film’s five craft awards for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design, and The Favourite becomes the BIFAs’ most winningest film. You can see the full list of the evening’s winners below:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Judi Dench

The Special Jury Prize

Horace Ové, CBE

Best British Independent Film

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor

Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Supporting Actor

Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley, Beast

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz

Debut Screenwriter

Bart Layton, American Animals

Breakthrough Producer

Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz

The Discovery Award

Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary

Evelyn, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best British Short Film

The Big Day, Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith and Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis and Gabriela Rodriguez

Best Casting

Dixie Chassay, The Favourite

Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Best Editing

Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, American Animals

Best Effects

Howard Jones, Early Man

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Best Music

Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here

Best Production Design

Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Sound

Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here