The Favourite Sets British Independent Film Awards Record

Photo: Courtesy of the studio
Boy, imagine the rude punny headlines if everyone hated Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark royal dramedy. Luckily, editors the world over won’t have to sweat it, as The Favourite continues to pull in raves. As Deadline reports, the movie reportedly took home ten awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay and (but of course!) Best British Independent Film.
Olivia Colman, who stars as The Favourite’s moody, dissipated Queen Anne, won Best Actress, while co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress. Add those accolades to the film’s five craft awards for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design, and The Favourite becomes the BIFAs’ most winningest film. You can see the full list of the evening’s winners below:
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
Judi Dench
The Special Jury Prize
Horace Ové, CBE
Best British Independent Film
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor
Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn
Best Supporting Actor
Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience
Most Promising Newcomer
Jessie Buckley, Beast
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz
Debut Screenwriter
Bart Layton, American Animals
Breakthrough Producer
Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz
The Discovery Award
Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas
Best Documentary
Evelyn, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Best British Short Film
The Big Day, Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith and Michelle Stein
Best International Independent Film
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis and Gabriela Rodriguez
Best Casting
Dixie Chassay, The Favourite
Best Cinematography
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Best Editing
Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, American Animals
Best Effects
Howard Jones, Early Man
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nadia Stacey, The Favourite
Best Music
Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here
Best Production Design
Fiona Crombie, The Favourite
Best Sound
Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here