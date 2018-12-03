The Favourite Sets British Independent Film Awards Record

british independent film awards

The Favourite Unsurprisingly Sets BIFA Record, As It Is Everyone’s, You Know, Absolute Fav

By
Photo: Courtesy of the studio

Boy, imagine the rude punny headlines if everyone hated Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark royal dramedy. Luckily, editors the world over won’t have to sweat it, as The Favourite continues to pull in raves. As Deadline reports, the movie reportedly took home ten awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay and (but of course!) Best British Independent Film.

Olivia Colman, who stars as The Favourite’s moody, dissipated Queen Anne, won Best Actress, while co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress. Add those accolades to the film’s five craft awards for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design, and The Favourite becomes the BIFAs’ most winningest film. You can see the full list of the evening’s winners below:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
Judi Dench

The Special Jury Prize
Horace Ové, CBE

Best British Independent Film
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor
Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Supporting Actor
Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience 

Most Promising Newcomer
Jessie Buckley, Beast 

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz 

Debut Screenwriter
Bart Layton, American Animals

Breakthrough Producer
Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz

The Discovery Award
Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary
Evelyn, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best British Short Film
The Big Day, Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith and Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis and Gabriela Rodriguez

Best Casting
Dixie Chassay, The Favourite

Best Cinematography
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Best Editing
Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, American Animals

Best Effects
Howard Jones, Early Man

Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Best Music
Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here

Best Production Design
Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Sound
Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here

Sources

Deadline

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Favourite Sets British Independent Film Awards Record