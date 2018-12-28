Moving Pictures Are Big Business Again, Kid!

Photo: Paramount Pictures

There was a real scary point when people thought the pictures were bust, kaput, done-zo. In 2017, movie going went down thanks to everyone choosing to Netflix and chill instead. But, according to a report in Variety, the global box office is set to have 2018 be its biggest year yet. And the domestic box office is also hot, hot, hot! Why? Well, it turns out there were a lot of movies people actually wanted to see this year. And they were pretty spread out, too, so people didn’t have to choose! Four films, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Incredibles 2, all earned over a billion dollars this year. And 53 films took in more than $100 million, with the relatively low budget film A Quiet Place becoming the most profitable film of the year. So it’s official, 2018 is the year we went to the movies. Excellent work, everyone.